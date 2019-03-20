Paddy McGuinness shares candid family photos to mark wife Christine's 31st birthday Happy Birthday Christine McGuinness!

Paddy McGuinness has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Christine in honour of her 31st birthday. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the Take Me Out host shared a series of candid family pictures alongside the caption: "Happy Birthday @mrscmcguinness the bestestest Mummy and wife ever!!!! Even though you keep telling the kids you’re 21! #birthdaygirl #wifey #mummy #happybirthday." [sic]

Christine also took to her social media page to post a throwback from her childhood. "It's my birthday," she wrote. "LITTLE GIRLS WITH BIG DREAMS BECOME WOMEN WITH VISION - I have always been a dreamer, believer, achiever. Long may the good life continue." Paddy and Christine married on 4 June 2011 at Thornton Manor in the Wirral after dating for three years. They went on to welcome three children: twins Leo and Penelope in 2013 and daughter Felicity in September 2016.

On the twins' fourth birthday in 2017, Christine revealed that they are autistic. "I love you unconditionally, and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism," the doting mum wrote on Instagram at the time. "Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, Mummy." Earlier this year, the model shared an emotional and motivational quote about motherhood. She wrote alongside it: "Mamas.. it took me years to realise it’s ok to do something for yourself, in-fact it’s more than ok, it’s bloody fantastic!. Don't feel guilty, don't feel selfish! Your children, your husband, your partner, mum, dad, brother, sister.. everyone wants you to be happy too! Do something for you, you are more than just a mummy, you are a person too, please look after YOU."

