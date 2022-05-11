Christine and Paddy McGuinness' plush mansion is sanctuary for three children The couple moved in 2020

Christine McGuinness has been impressing us with her sporting skills on The Games, but her jaw-dropping Cheshire mansion would have been the perfect place to recover from all of the training. The star lives with her husband Paddy McGuinness and their three children, Leo, Penelope, and Felicity.

Take a look around the family's ultra-modern home with swanky furnishes…

Their luxurious home features double-height ceilings and a glass balcony. Paddy uploaded a fun Instagram post, jokingly warning his followers not to have children after one of them managed to get a blanket stuck on one of their fancy pendant lights hanging from the ceiling.

The I Can See Your Voice host shared a cute photo of his cat sleeping in the kitchen, which features cream cabinets and grey and white marble work surfaces.

The dining room has a white table with grey velvet chairs where the family sat to celebrate Paddy's birthday.

White walls, large windows and white marbled floors offer a very light and spacious feel.

As Paddy relaxed in the ultra-modern living room, he shared a look at their cream velvet corner sofa and statement electric fire positioned underneath the TV. The room is finished with grey carpets topped with a cream rug and glass coffee table, which has gold legs that tie in with the sunburst mirrors.

Paddy and Christine's children have their own playroom, complete with grey wood-effect floors and white walls. It is packed full of toys including a mini pink oven, twin cots and a desk.

Showing off his chic bedroom decorated with neutral tones, Paddy wrote: "I’ve become that pillow guy. Please help, I can’t stop puffing and fluffing!!!" Mirrors sit above the glass side tables, while the bed has a large cream headboard and grey cushions.

The garden has a large patio area with stairs leading up to the lawn. Loungers offer a place for Paddy and Christine to relax while their children can play on the trampoline.

