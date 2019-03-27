Christine McGuinness admits she 'feels like a single parent' in marriage to Paddy The Take Me Out host has a gruelling work schedule

Christine McGuinness has made the candid confession that, at times, she feels like a single mum in her marriage to husband Paddy. The Real Housewives of Cheshire star shares three children with her TV presenter husband, but because of his gruelling work schedule, Paddy is rarely at home. Speaking to the Mirror, Christine said: "I would be lying if I said it's great. It's not, it's really tough.

"At the moment I barely see him. It is getting to the point now where I feel it is overwhelming and too much. I feel like a single parent at times. I keep thinking it will quieten down soon but actually I don't think it will."

Paddy, 45, is best known for his role as host on dating show Take Me Out, but he also presents Catchpoint and has just joined the panel on Celebrity Juice, replacing Fearne Cotton. He's only been at home for five days in the past month due to his filming commitments with Top Gear.

But his wife Christine, whose 31st birthday he missed last week, added: "It's great that he's so busy. But of course I would love to see him because he's my husband. I miss him and I love it when he's at home. The children miss him when he's working so much. But I've got to support his work – I always have done. And he's doing it all for the kids, to provide for them and give them a good life."

Paddy and Christine's five-year-old twins Leo and Penelope both have autism, while Christine has admitted she is looking for signs in her youngest, two-year-old Felicity. The Blackpool-born model made the revelation on the twins' fourth birthday in 2017, writing on Instagram: "You amaze me every day, because you are beautiful inside and out, in an extra special way… I love you unconditionally, and I will encourage you both to embrace your autism. Because you are totally unique and fantastically awesome. All my love always, Mummy."

The model has also previously spoken about how husband Paddy has coped, telling Loose Women: "Getting his head around his children having a lifelong condition that we knew nothing about – nothing can prepare you for that and you've got to learn on the job. But he's doing absolutely amazingly. He only spoke about it for the first time recently and I think since he did that, he's opened up – I do think it is harder for men."

