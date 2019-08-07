Everything you need to know about Lady C and ex-boyfriend Larry Lamb

Lady Colin Campbell is currently searching for love on the newest season of Celebs Go Dating, having failed to find the love of her life in October 2018 when she took part in Celebrity First Dates. The 69-year-old is the oldest ever star to grace the celebrity dating agency; here is everything you need to know about her past relationship with Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb…

The pair had a romance back in the 70s

The socialite revealed that the pair had a romance back in the 70s which ended after she decided she didn't quite like the Gavin and Stacey star enough to marry him. Chatting on Loose Women, Lady C said: "Larry and I had a small romance in 1978 and I was about 28 and he was about 30 or 29. I think he's a year or two older than me so he was at the peak of his masculinity. He is gorgeous. I can't sing his praises highly enough. We met at the opening of the Ritz casino and he saw me across the room... As soon as I caught his eye, he caught mine more accurately, he came over and didn't let go."

The pair spent six months together

She revealed that the pair spent six months together before she called it quits, explaining: "You know what men are like when they want to get married, they want to get married. I realised that wonderful as Larry was, I didn't think we were going to make it in the long haul… Larry is lovely and he's very intelligent and very focused. He is one of nature's true gentlemen."

