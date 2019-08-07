Peter Andre shares sweet video with children Princess and Junior during summer holiday This is too sweet!

Peter Andre is a doting dad to four children and has taken his family abroad over the summer holidays. And on Tuesday, the Mysterious Girl singer shared a sweet video of himself with his oldest two Junior, 14, and 12-year-old Princess, as they relaxed outside in a sea front café. The family had jetted off on Monday, and Peter had posted some pictures from their plane ride. While he hasn't revealed where they have gone, it's likely that they are in Cyprus, where they have a summer home. The star is also dad to younger children, Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo.

While Peter often shares segments of his life on social media, he is very protective when it comes to his children. The singer never posts photos of his younger children's faces as Emily wants their identity to be protected, but Junior and Princess occasionally feature, having appeared on a number of TV shows with both their parents. However, now that they are both older, Peter has cut down on the number of photos of them.

There is no doubt that Peter and Emily are doting parents, and the singer previously revealed to HELLO! that they take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop', and it keeps the children happy. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium. It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

And despite his busy career, family man Peter has confessed that he would like to add to his brood, despite previously joking that four children were more than enough. The TV personality revealed in his Now magazine column: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

