Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals why she isn't on social media

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is arguably one of the most successful writers of the moment, with her career having sky-rocketed following on from the success of Fleabag – the award-winning show she created, wrote and starred in. But unlike many of her co-stars, Phoebe doesn't have an online presence, and doesn't have a Twitter or Instagram account. The actress previously explained her reason for this while appearing on podcast, How to Fail with Elizabeth Day. "I would feel pressure to be funny the whole time," she said. The star also admitted that she didn't feel confident enough to deal with any negative comments that come with social media.

While Phoebe doesn't have her own social media accounts, she recently sent a personal message via her theatre company DryWhite's Twitter page, to express her excitement at Fleabag's 11 Emmy nominations. She wrote: "Whhhaaat???!! Thank you thank you Emmy votes! We're completely blown to smithereens! We could never have dreamed of such a thing. Here's to the INCREDIBLE Fleabag family who gave this little show such a big heat! THIS IS A LOVE STORY! Amen. Love Phoebe x."

The star also shared a second post to congratulate her second award-winning show, Killing Eve, after it was nominated for nine Emmy awards for its second series. "And oh Lordy KILLING EVE 2!! Congratulations to @IamSandraOh @jodiecomer #Fionashaw @emeraldfennell and the whole SENSATIONAL @KillingEve @sidgentlefilms team. This heart can’t take it! 9 nominations!!"

In the count-down to the Emmys and her much-anticipated theatre run of Fleabag, Phoebe has been making several appearances to talk about her incredible work, both in the UK and US. The star has been in LA for the past few days, and on Monday she picked up three awards for Fleabag at the TCA Awards at the Beverly Hilton, where she was joined by her co-stars Sian Clifford, who played Fleabag's sister Claire, and Brett Gelman, who played Claire's husband Martin. The dark comedy scooped up the prizes for Programme Of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, while Phoebe was also awarded the gong fro Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Most recently, Phoebe and Sian attended a press conference with Amazon Prime Video, and Sian shared several videos of them talking about the show on stage. Sweetly, the actress chose footage of Phoebe talking about the character of Claire, while Sian looked on listening. She wrote: "Find someone who looks at you like I look at PWB." She also shared another clip and wrote: "Find your champions. She's mine. Forever grateful." Sian has previously spoken about her gratitude for Phoebe, who had persuaded the production team to let her play the role of Claire as she had written the role specifically for her, having known Sian since drama college.

