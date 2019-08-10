Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares some exciting family news It's a full house now…

Ronan Keating's wife Storm has shared some exciting family news with her followers and she couldn't be more excited about it! The TV producer shared a gorgeous black and white snap on Instagram on Friday, revealing that Ronan's eldest daughter Missy has moved in with them after relocating from her native Ireland to the UK. In the image, Missy, 18, is sat at the breakfast table with her boyfriend Mark – who appears to have made the move with her – and her younger brother Cooper, who is sweetly sat on Mark's lap eating off his plate.

Captioning the picture, Storm excitedly said: "It’s official... welcome to London you two! Wishing you a fun and colourful adventure for this next exciting chapter of your lives... it’s such a treat to have you home with us full time and Coops won’t even know himself when he realises he gets to see his big sister every day. First family dinner and Coops has already repositioned himself at the table (onto Mark’s lap) and robbing the chicken kebab from his plate."

Missy hasn't revealed why she has relocated

The couple's fans were delighted that Ronan will now get to spend more time with his daughter, with one commenting: "Love the photos and best of luck Missy in your new adventure, how lucky she is to have a supporting family in London to stay with. As moving abroad is a very stressful time." While another said: "Welcome to the UK. Have a wonderful adventure with your gorgeous family." And a third said: "How exciting for you all! Wishing you the best of luck in London @missyykeating @mark_elebert - Coops is going to love have you both there spoiling him."

Missy and Mark have moved to the UK together

As well as Missy, Ronan is dad to two other children from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly - Jack, 20, and Ali, 13. Cooper is his two-year-old son from his marriage to Storm. The couple tied the knot back in 2015, after meeting on the set of Australia's X Factor in 2012, when the Irish pop star acted as a judge following the breakdown of his marriage. Ronan ended his 17-year-union with Yvonne, while Storm divorced Sydney financial director Tim Ivers in April 2012.

