Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda shares adorable new photo of son Charlie – see it here The circus is in town!

Loose Women panellist Ayda Field shared the cutest photo of her and husband Robbie Williams' middle child to Instagram on Thursday. The snap showed four-year-old Charlie in the back of a large red truck with the name of circus company Giffords painted on the side alongside their motto: "Wilder and more magical than ever."

MORE: Ayda Field shares adorable new holiday photo of baby Coco

The couple like to protect their children's privacy, so we could only see Charlie from the back, but his summery light blue shirt and gorgeous mop of blond hair were clearly visible. Ayda captioned the picture: "Cirque De Charlie #circuscircus #childhoodmemories AWxx."

Robbie and Ayda's daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding

The family has been making some special memories this summer. They just spent a few weeks in Formentera, Spain, where Ayda took sweet photos of youngest daughter Coco, who turns one next month, looking out to sea, as well as cuddling with her older sister, Teddy, six, who was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

Fans loved the new photo of Charlie, with some of them focusing on the fun of the circus. One wrote: "These memories are so important for kids you can’t buy them," with others adding: "Such a wonderful circus ! Especially Tweedy the clown x," and: "Best circus you will ever see!!! And the food is amazing. Enjoy."

The family has been having a summer of travel adventures

Others commented on how adorable Charlie looks, writing: "Bless he looks really blonde," and "Wow little Robert looks so grown up." Ayda and Robbie met in 2006 and married in Beverly Hills in 2010. Since having their children, they don't like to be apart, with each travelling to where the other one is working as much as possible.

READ: Watch Robbie Williams' incredibly romantic anniversary message to Ayda Field

Recently, that meant Ayda and the kids spending time with Robbie in Las Vegas, where he just wrapped up his popular residency at the Wynn hotel. However, the couple couldn't be together to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, as Robbie was at a music festival in Denmark. He made it up to his wife, however, by asking the crowd to join him in shouting, "I love you!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.