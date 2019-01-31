Storm Keating reveals why she is supporting our #HelloToKindness campaign It's time to say #HelloToKindness

Storm Keating is the latest star backing our new campaign, #HelloToKindness. Taking to her Instagram page this week, the 37-year-old, who is married to singer Ronan Keating, took to Instagram to explain why she and her family are voicing their support. "The Keating's are saying #HelloToKindness because kindness has the power to change someone's day... someone’s life... or even the world," she shared. "If everyone could make a small effort in their day, then all those little bits of good combined, can make a big difference overall."

"It’s a universal language that breaks all barriers - it doesn’t matter where you come from or what language you speak, even the deaf can hear it and the blind can see it too," she added. "So let’s remind ourselves how simple it is and how GOOD it feels... plus encourage the younger generations to follow suit. Once it starts it's contagious and it can infect all of us with extra light, laughter and love in our day (and then who knows how that would impact our future choices, words and actions. I can only imagine in a good way!)"

MORE: Celebrities who have personal experiences of online bullying

Storm and Roman, who tied the knot in 2015, are proud parents to their son Cooper, whom they welcomed in April 2017. Discussing her desire for more kindness for their sake of the next generation, the mum-of-one continued: "@rokeating and I would love the world to be a nicer place for little Coops and all the future generations to come... I know I’d love to live in a kinder world myself.

Loading the player...

"So impressed with @hellomag initiative to embark on a campaign like this, with all the thousands of different messages being strewn across social media and the world these days, this is definitely one which I believe is one of the most important of all. I am more than proud to be supporting it. Thank you #HelloMagazine x."

Make a stand. Say #HelloToKindness. Post your own kind message on Instagram today and tag @HelloMag.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.