Hugh Jackman praised by fans following kind gesture

Hugh Jackman is currently on his The Man. The Music. The Show. tour, and has been making sure that the cast and crew are being well looked after. Over the weekend, the Australian actor treated everyone to a visit to one of his favourite wine labels, Penfold's, where he took them on a trip to the wine cellar before tucking into a meal – and vino – at the Adelaide branch. Hugh touchingly gave a speech to all his co-stars at the end of the meal, which he shared on Instagram. The star made sure to tell everyone just how grateful he was for their hard work, much to the delight of his fans. In the caption, he wrote: "There is no harder working crew in the world than the women and men on #tmtmts world tour. You all put the show up, take it down, have very little sleep and ... manage to make it look so easy. I can’t thank each and every one of you enough. Love HJ."

Hugh Jackman gave a touching speech to his co-stars during a tour meal

Fans were quick to praise Hugh for his kindness towards his staff. One wrote: "Hugh Jackman, you are a person with his heart in the right place," while another commented: "To recognise, appreciate, praise, respect, and honour all those who help and support your journey is priceless." Another follower, who had gone to watch Hugh's show, added: "Will probably get lost in the comments but I really liked the way you acknowledged your musicians and dancers by name on Saturday. It came as no surprise that you would do so, but it was still a lovely sign of respect to witness. Thank you all for a wonderful show."

Hugh is touring the world with The Man. The Music. The Show.

Hugh's tour features a live orchestra, with hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and The Boy From Oz. Last week, the actor paid a touching tribute to fellow Australian star Olivia Newton-John during his gig in Sydney. The X-Men actor took time out of his set at the Qudos Bank Arena to film the special message for Olivia, who is currently battling cancer. "Hi Olivia, it's Hugh, with 15,000 of your closest friends and family," he said as he filmed himself on stage using a mobile phone. He added: "Listen, you are the most amazing person, the most amazing mum, the most amazing ambassador, singer, and dancer. We just love you." Captioning the clip on Instagram, he said: "@therealonj you are the most incredible...!! We love you. HJ, Debs and 15 thousand of your closest friends."

Olivia responded to Hugh's heartwarming message, revealing that it brought tears to her eyes. The Grease star admitted she was touched by the "thoughtful" gesture and shared it on Instagram Stories. She captioned it: "Oh @realhughjackman you are so sweet and thoughtful this made me cry! Say hello to my heart home! Thank you to you and your gorgeous Ozzie audience! Love and light back to you and @deborra_lee!!"

