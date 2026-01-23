Kate Hudson hugs a teary-eyed Goldie Hawn as she shares video from Oscar nomination moment

Kate Hudson received her first Oscar nomination in 25 years on Thursday, and no one was prouder than her mother, Goldie Hawn. The star, who received a Best Actress nomination for her role in Song Sung Blue opposite Hugh Jackman, took to Instagram to reveal how her famous family was celebrating the special day.

Kate posted a photo of herself hugging Goldie, 80, while standing in the dining room of her home. The pair shared matching looks of joy as they clung to each other in celebration, with Goldie getting teary-eyed in the moment.

She wore an all-black outfit as her golden hair fell down past her shoulders, while Kate sported a long-sleeved plaid dress with black shoes and wore her blonde hair tied up in a bun.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kate was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar

The 46-year-old also shared a clip taken in the early morning, which saw Kate video-calling her family as they cheered her on in the background. Goldie could be heard screaming and yelling, "Yay!" as Kate laughed and replied: "Oh my God you guys…Oh my God, I'm so happy!" Beside her was her seven-year-old daughter, Rani, who witnessed the special moment.

Kate was nominated alongside a slew of stars, including Rose Byrne, Emma Stone, Renate Reinsve and Jessie Buckley. She garnered critical acclaim for her role as Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, which follows the lives of the musical duo Lightning & Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute band and couple from Milwaukee.

"What a beautiful morning," Kate captioned the post. Fans and friends alike rushed to the comment section to share the love, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "YESSSSSSSS! So proud of you Katie!!!" while Jules Hough added: "Yesssssssss ma'am!!!!!!!!"

© Focus Features She stars in the film alongside Hugh Jackman

The mother of three was previously nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar thanks to her breakout role in Almost Famous in 2000, yet lost the award to Marcia Gay Harden. Goldie, who won an Oscar herself in 1970, was quick to congratulate her daughter on the Thursday morning nomination with a touching tribute on social media.

See Goldie's sweet reaction below...

WATCH: Kate Hudson hugs a teary-eyed Goldie Hawn as she shares video from Oscar nomination moment

"Oh, my baby, my baby, my baby girl! I love you as big as the universe," she wrote, alongside a photo of Kate in the film. "Congratulations, sweetheart. Once upon a time, I had a little girl named Kate! And look at her now! Yay!"

The How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days star later shared with USA Today that she had been receiving messages of congratulations from her family all day.

© FilmMagic Kate celebrated with her Oscar-winning mother, Goldie Hawn

"Every parent whose child is nominated is doing a happy dance; it's like our World Series," she explained. "My family's text chain is really going off this morning. There are a lot of emojis and GIFs. It's been very celebratory." She then recounted her daughter's delayed reaction to the good news, after Rani snuck into her bed overnight.

© Instagram Her daughter Rani was there to celebrate the special moment

"My alarm went off, and I put on the TV, and my daughter was like, 'What is happening?' She was not having it. She was like 'Mom!'" Kate said. "I was like, 'Honey, this is important.' And then she got really excited."

"Then she saw my name and saw that I was getting very emotional, and it hit her," she continued. "And she was finally like, 'Oh, my God, Mommy!' And I said, 'Yes, honey, I just got nominated for an Oscar.'" Kate shares Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and is also a mom to 22-year-old Ryder and 14-year-old Bingham.