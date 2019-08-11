Hugh Jackman shocks fans with new photo – see it here He looks more like another Hollywood star…

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman surprised his fans with an unexpected new look on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. The actor was the latest celebrity to have fun with one of the apps that allows users to see how they might look when they're significantly older. The altered version of Hugh is wearing a tuxedo and has a twinkle in his eye, a closed-mouth smile, and grey, receding hair. He's also a little more wrinkled than present-day Hugh, who is 50, and who captioned the picture: "A glimpse."

Hugh's fans embraced his possible future appearance

His 27.4 million followers rushed to respond, with the vast majority spotting an undeniable similarity with one of the most respected Hollywood legends. Comments included: "I thought it was Clint Eastwood," "Are you Clint Eastwood?" and "Clint Eastwood called and wants his face back."

Others just aimed to reassure Hugh that they still found him attractive, with one writing: "You still look amazing, mate… The definition of grace and charm," another proclaiming he was "ten times hotter," and even Oscar-winning actress Alison Janney weighing in. The I, Tonya star confirmed: "You still got it." One person who'll be sure to support Hugh however well or badly he ages is his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to whom he's been married for 23 years.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee met in 1995 and married the following year

They met on the set of Australian drama Corelli in 1995 and Hugh proposed four months later. The couple now share two children: Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14. Hugh has previously said that the secret to their happiness is that he and his wife put each other and their kids first when making big decisions. In an extract from the book The Father Hood: Inspiration for the New Dad Generation, published in WHO magazine, he wrote: "We said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?' And as often as possible, we do the thing that is good for our family."

