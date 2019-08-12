Prince Harry shares never-before-seen photo of Meghan Markle from Africa trip This is lovely!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have showcased their incredible photography skills once again after sharing a series of pictures taken from their trip to Africa on their official Instagram account. The photos were posted on Monday to mark World Elephant Day, and among them was a previously unseen picture of Meghan tending to an elephant. The candid shot was of her hands wrapped around the animal's foot as she helped with conservation work, and royal fans adored seeing the personal picture. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "Harry and Meghan, you are both a great example of the change we all want to see in the world. You two inspire us to be as well. Thank you." Another added: "Love the way you are working."

Meghan Markle tending to the elephants in Africa

Other photos in the post included a candid shot of Harry, dressed in a cap, khaki shirt, and shorts, while walking towards an elephant. A number of close-up shots of elephants were also shared, which were credited as being taken by both the royal couple and Elephants With Borders workers, Dr Mike Chase and Kelly Landen.

MORE: The genius way Meghan Markle packs for her trips abroad

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked closely with elephant charities

In a lengthy caption, the royal couple revealed some happy news about elephant charity Elephants Without Borders, who they followed in July to help promote environmental awareness. They wrote: "Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund(@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars!" The collars allow for the team to track the elephants, enabling for them to roam freely. Harry and Meghan also revealed that as a result of Ellen DeGeneres' efforts, the charity have named one of the recently collared elephants after the chat show host.

READ: Meghan Markle addresses false weight loss claims

Harry and Meghan had gone to Botswana in 2017 to work with Elephants Without Borders, and at the time shared photos on Instagram of their work. Harry has also worked closely with Africa Parks, and helped with their 500 Elephants relocation project, where he spent three weeks in Malawi to help safely translocate elephants into safe environments. Prince William is also passionate about looking after the elephants, and is the Royal Patron of charity Tusk Trust, a British organisation that works to protect African wildlife, including African elephants.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.