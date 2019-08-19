Jennifer Garner shares sweet new photo revealing what her children got up to over the summer holidays How lovely!

Jennifer Garner is a doting mum to three children, and over the school holidays the actress wanted them to have a memorable time – so she took them to summer camp. The 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet picture of a handmade craft that they made for her, which was personalised with the word 'Mama' on it. The star accompanied the picture with a heartfelt post thanking everyone who had helped to make her children's time at summer camp so special, which resonated with many of her showbiz friends, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jennifer Garner was given the sweetest present from her children after summer camp

It read: "For scraped knees, and trees climbed, for hearing 'You’ve got a friend' from the bathtub, for rosy cheeks and easy bedtimes, for nicknames and friendship bracelets taped to the back of anything standing. For dirty limbs and popsicle smiles, for role model counsellor—soul protectors, for camp directors who deserve all the showers and all the winter to recover. For crafts that come home saying, 'mama'. Thank you, summer camp." Shortly after Jennifer posted the message, Gwyneth responded, telling the actress: "You're a brilliant writer," while actress Kimberley Williams-Paisley added: "Same." Fellow parents also appreciated Jennifer's message, with one writing: "Gwyneth is right you really have a knack for writing Jennifer and touching people's hearts. Thank you." Another user added: "Sounds like it was a smashing success!"

MORE: Elton John defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following private jet photos

Jennifer is a doting mum to three children

Jennifer shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck. They are the proud parents to daughters Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

READ: Celebrities who are related to the royal family - from Madonna to Beyoncé

Both Jennifer and Ben rarely share photos of their children on social media, preferring for them to stay out of the spotlight during their childhood. The actress has previously spoken out about the privacy battle she and many other Hollywood stars went to court about, which helped ensure that the paparazzi kept their distance from their children after they were constantly hounded on a daily basis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.