Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private jet was provided by Elton John to protect them - details

After photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerging from a private jet were published over the weekend, the couple have faced criticism for their choice of transport. However, on Monday, Elton John posted a defiant statement on Twitter in defence of the royal couple, revealing that he felt "deeply distressed" by the backlash and revealed that he had provided them with his aircraft so that they could enjoy some privacy. The Rocketman star wrote: "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week."

Elton John has posted a defiant statement to defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

He continued: "Prince Harry's mother, Diana Princess Of Wales, was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death. After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."

Elton then went on to praise Prince Harry and Meghan, adding: "I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis. Elton."

The singer said he feels protective of Prince Harry

The royal couple have been keeping a low profile since the arrival of their son Archie in May, and have only been seen a handful of times at public events during Meghan's maternity leave. Most recently, they were pictured at a charity polo match in July with Archie, which Harry was competing in along with his brother Prince William. The Duchess of Cambridge and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were also in attendance and met their baby cousin for the first time there. George, six, had met Archie previously.

And while Meghan has kept a low profile during her maternity leave, it was announced at the end of July that she had been working on a secret project with Vogue over the past few months. Meghan guest-edited the September issue of the fashion publication, which is entitled Forces for Change. It features a collection of changemakers who have gone on to break barriers. The royal's guest-edited issue also includes Prince Harry, who interviewed the world-renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, while Archie is sweetly referred to in Meghan's editor's letter.

