Jennifer Garner shares rare photo with her lookalike sister The genes are strong in the Garner family!

Jennifer Garner has been enjoying spending some quality time with her family this week, having travelled to West Virginia – where she grew up – to visit them. The 13 Going on 30 star has been sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram, including one of herself with her older sister Susannah – who looks incredibly similar to her. The image was shared on Instagram Stories, and was taken during an afternoon kayaking. Both of the siblings were pictured in their life jackets, and Jennifer admitted that she had fallen out into the lake at one point. "It looks calm in here, but oh yes, I got dumped in a rapid," she wrote alongside a second photo from the day.

Jennifer Garner with her older sister Susannah

Along with Susannah, Jennifer also has a younger sister called Melissa. The trio are incredibly close, and Susannah and Melissa were at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in August last year when Jennifer received her star on the famous landmark. The pair posed for pictures with their celebrity sister, along with their parents and Jennifer's three children – Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and seven-year-old Samuel.

The actress with her parents and two sisters on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Jennifer lived in Charleston, West Virginia, from the age of three, and later attended Denison University where she studied theatre – which led to her big acting break. The actress has previously joked that her upbringing was "practically Amish" because her parents wouldn't allow her or her siblings to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers. However, she has been influenced by her mum's stance on cooking, where her mother would make them home-cooked meals, having lived on a farm herself growing up. The actress told People: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

As a result, Jennifer grows many of her fruit and vegetables in the back garden of her LA home and is passionate about farming. She even co-founded Once Upon A Farm, a company that produces fresh, organic baby food. The doting mum is also encouraging her own children to follow suit, and they are often pictured picking up supplies at the farmer's market close to their home.

