Jennifer Garner branded supermum after revealing children's unusual request

Jennifer Garner has proved her talents extend far beyond acting, and that she's pretty creative in the kitchen too! The Hollywood star made her three children very happy over the weekend after making them an extra-special meal. Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and seven-year-old Samuel had requested for a turtle shaped loaf of bread for lunch, and just like that, Jennifer got to work. The results were pretty impressive too. The actress shared a photo on Instagram of the finished results, and explained in a series of hashtags that it was all for her children. While the modest mum admitted that she wasn't a "pretty baker", her followers thought different, and many branded her a supermum. "I would say you are winning at motherhood right now," one wrote, while another said: "Super hero mama!" A third added: "Your creativity isn't limited to acting and dancing! So cool!"

Jennifer Garner's children requested a turtle shaped bread loaf - and their mum succeeded!

Despite her fame, Jennifer is determined for her children to enjoy as normal a childhood as possible, and rarely shares photos of them on social media in order to protect their privacy. The doting mum also encourages them to enjoy the outdoors, and the family grow many of their fruit and vegetables in the back garden of their LA home. The star is passionate about farming, with her own mum having grown up on one, and she co-founded Once Upon A Farm, a company that produces fresh, organic baby food.

The actress with her three children - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer co-parents her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the pair have remained on good terms, with Ben recently paying tribute to his ex-wife, along with his mum on Mother's Day. Ben also chooses not to share photos of their children on social media, although his last post – uploaded on Father's Day in June – was of a sweet handmade card that he had been given by his youngest. The card had a drawing of a rosette which said 'Best dad ever award." Ben also shared a picture of another card, which looked to have been given by one of his daughters, that read: "Celebrating Papa Affleck's Father's Day." The actor wrote in the caption: "Happy Father's Day to all the father figures out there. I am so lucky that these three incredible humans call me dad."

