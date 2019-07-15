Jennifer Garner jokes about her appearance – and her fans react This is too funny!

Jennifer Garner has never been one to take herself too seriously, and the Hollywood star had everyone in stitches after joking about her appearance during her twenties. The actress had found a photo of herself aged 21, and posted it on Instagram next to an image of Adele's 21 album cover. "You've got it or you don't" she wrote in the caption. Jennifer looked stunning in the photo, but far younger than her years, and her fans were quick to comment. "Ok but you look like you are 12 at 21," one wrote, while another said: "I'm getting major 13 going on 30 vibes. I adore that movie." A third added: "That's why you look like you're in your twenties now!"

Jennifer Garner joked about how young she looked in her twenties

The 13 Going on 30 actress often share fun posts on social media, and occasionally gives an insight into her family life too. While Jennifer and her ex-husband Ben Affleck are incredibly protective of their three children, the doting mum often makes reference to them. Earlier in the month, she revealed that she has been having trouble getting them to look up from their books – even when crossing the road – which led to many fellow parents asking her for her secret in getting them to read so much. She also recently posted a photo from their camping trip in their garden, and joked that she was already wanting a coffee.

MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals North's incredible act of kindness

The Hollywood actress with her three children

MORE: Royal fans will see Prince George next week - here's how

Since their divorce, Jennifer and Ben have co-parented their children Violet, 13, Seraphina, ten, and Samuel, seven. The pair are on good terms and live close to each other, and Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.