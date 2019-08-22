Suits star files for divorce after four years of marriage The pair have yet to speak about the split

Suits actress Rachael Harris has filed for divorce from her husband after four years of marriage. Rachael, who played Sheila Sazs in the hit drama, split from her husband Christian Hebel on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Although the star has yet to speak out publicly about her break-up, she did withdraw from a recent convention due to "personal reasons".

Rachael and Christian have split after four years

Rachael is also known for her role as Melissa in The Hangover, and as Linda Martin on Lucifer, while Christian is a violinist on Broadway. The couple share two children, Henry, three, and one-year-old Otto, and tied the knot at the New York City Hall in May 2015. At the time, Christian tweeted: "So…this happened last week. Extremely excited." He also spoke about his wife in the same year, saying: "Everything she does is over-the-top and amazing. It's really, really funny." Rachel previously posted a loved-up message to Christian on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, writing: "You are an ocean of love and consistency in my life and I am blessed beyond to have you as a partner in life."

Rachael withdrew from an event for personal reasons

In Suits, Shiela Sezs is Head of Admissions for Columbia University, and is engaged to Louis Litt. The final series of the popular show is currently airing, and saw Meghan Markle's onscreen husband Patrick J. Adams return. In the opening episode, he made a cheeky reference to Meghan's royal status. When his character Mike returned, and was asked about how his wife Rachel Zane was doing, to which he replied: "If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me." Meanwhile, the show’s Twitter account posted a gif of the one-liner with a wink emoji, adding: "Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well."

