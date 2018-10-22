What's on streaming: Our top choices for Netflix, NOW TV and Amazon Prime for 22 – 28 October See our favourite picks for this week right here

It's getting seriously chilly now chaps! As such, stay away from those pesky outdoors and that troublesome fresh air and get settled in front of your TV, tablet, viewing platform of choice, for the these seriously exciting new shows coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV. From spooky teen dramas to hilarious rom-coms, here's what's coming to streaming channels from 22 to 28 October.

Netflix

Louis Theroux Dark States: Murder in Milwaukee – 22/10

Can't get enough Louis Theroux? Fortunately his 2017 series is hitting Netflix on Monday which follows his journey to Milwaukee, which is said to be one of the most racially divided and impoverished cities in the US. In the episode, Louis joins the police department who look after District 5, where the homicide rate is over 12 times the national average. He also spends time with a local social activist, and a family who have lost someone to gun crime, showing every side of the troubled state.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – 26/10

This new reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch takes thrills and chills to a whole new level. As the original Sabrina Melissa Joan Hart said: "I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff." The trailer shows Sabrina torn between her life as a human and as a witch, and decides not to give up the human side of her life as expected. Frankly, we can't wait to see this one!

NOW TV

Jamestown (Seasons 1-2) – 22 October

The first two series take place in the colony of Jamestown after women arrive from England to marry the men who paid for them to join them in the new world. Alice, Verity, and Jocelyn don't know what the future holds, and cause disruption at the settlement. If you are a fan of historical drama, this is definitely the one for you.

Grey's Anatomy – 24/10

Grey's is back for a record breaking 15th season! The show will continue from where it left off which the highly eventful hospital, with Teddy Altman revealed her pregnancy. But is Owen the father? And what will this mean for his relationship with Amelia? We will also see Thatcher Grey return to the show. Just so long as no one dies this series, we think it'll be one to watch!

Amazon Prime

Crazy Stupid Love – 26/10

Amazon Prime is all about the movies this week, and we're excited to rewatch Crazy Stupid Love, a modern classic rom-com starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Steve Carell going through different relationship problems before being joined together in a frankly hilarious manner involving a man named David Lindhagen and some risqué photos.

Gravity – 26/10

A NASA Space Shuttle Explorer, is on a mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope with Dr Ryan Stone making her first ever trip to space as a mission specialist. However, surprising space debris causes catastrophe after it knocks out communication satellites, leaving the two astronauts alone and desperate for survival.