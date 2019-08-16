Suits makes cheeky reference to Meghan Markle's royal life in new series This is hilarious!

The Duchess of Sussex’s life has changed completely since leaving Suits, with Meghan giving up her acting career to marry Prince Harry, focus on charity endeavours, and welcome her son Archie Harrison. And her former colleagues couldn’t resist making a cheeky joke about Meghan’s new life as her on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams made a return to the final series, which aired in the US on Thursday.

In the show’s final season opener, his character Mike returned, and was asked about how his wife Rachel Zane was doing, to which he replied: "If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me." Meanwhile, the show’s Twitter account posted a gif of the one-liner with a wink emoji, adding: "Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well."

Patrick J. Adams made a cheeky reference to Meghan in Suits

Patrick has previously revealed that Meghan’s character would be referred to throughout the final season of the show, to explain why he had returned to the legal firm while she hadn’t. Both Meghan and Patrick left the legal drama at the end of series seven which aired in 2018, with their final scenes together showing them getting married and deciding to leave to start a new life together.

Meghan confirmed in November 2017 that she would be giving up acting as she announced her engagement to Prince Harry. But rather than be upset about ending her TV career, Meghan said at the time that she was ready for a "new chapter".

A gif of the moment has been shared on Twitter

During the couple's first joint interview with the BBC, Meghan explained why she had made the decision. "What’s been really exciting, as we talk about this as the transition out of my career... is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on," she said. "You realise that as you have access, or a voice that people are willing to listen to, [it comes with] a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."

