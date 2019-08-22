Strictly's new judge Motsi Mabuse gives fans a glimpse of her incredible off-duty style Wardrobe goals

September is a big month for Motsi Mabuse, who is going to be replacing fan favourite Darcey Bussell on the panel of Strictly Come Dancing, but the champion dancer still found time to look absolutely fabulous on her Instagram Stories. The 38-year-old uploaded a video of herself grooving away, decked out in a pair of bright red heels and a fabulous floral jumpsuit that wouldn't look out of place mounted on the wall at the V&A.

Covered in pink, blue and red flowers, Motsi's boilersuit-esque getup was the epitome of summer chic, and we're desperate to get our hands on it before the bank holiday weekend. Hopefully we'll catch her in it live on BBC One come September!

We're in LOVE with her jumpsuit!

Dance rehearsals for the new Strictly series are underway, but Motsi is unlikely to be too phased as she's already earned her stripes as a judge on Germany's version of Strictly, Let's Dance. Motsi has some serious moves herself; the trendy dresser was crowned South African Champion and German Latin Champion in both 2009 and 2010. No big deal.

That's one stylish mum!

What you might not know, is that Motsi actually started out on Let's Dance as a dancer herself! But in 2011 she found herself promoted to the judge's panel for the fourth installment of the series, and has been a regular ever since. When the exciting news was first announced about her move to Strictly UK, Motsi said: "I am absolutely overjoyed to be joining the Strictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!"

Hopefully she'll keep Bruno, Craig and Shirley on their toes!

