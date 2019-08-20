Joe Sugg announces exciting news: 'It might shock people' How huge is this?

Joe Sugg is living on cloud nine right now. Not only has he just "officially" moved in with his girlfriend Dianne Buswell, but his career has gone stratospheric since his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. After a successful year, he's now adding another accomplishment to his already bustling CV – he's heading to the West End! No, your eyes aren't deceiving you, Joe will be making his stage debut in Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre from 9 September, playing the role of Ogie.

Appearing on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show with stand-in host Amol Rajan on Tuesday, the 27-year-old admitted his exciting news "might shock a lot of people". He told Amol: "It was written, choreographed, composed all by females. It’s about a girl who's a waitress in a pie restaurant and it's about her life. And somehow I've managed to get a role in there!"

Joe admitted that he was "shocked" when he got the call to confirm his new role. He added: "I was pleasantly shocked. Since doing Strictly I loved being on the stage and doing something that terrified me. That obviously scared me each week doing that show in front of that many people. I want to continue to do stuff that pushes me and scares me because the feeling afterward, of doing something like that, is incredible."

The Youtuber's girlfriend Dianne was brimming with pride following Joe's exciting announcement. Uploading a video of herself listening in to him on the radio, she said: "Is there nothing @joe_sugg can’t do? West End debut, I’m so proud of you." She also shared a gushing post on Instagram, writing: "Proud girlfriend post!!!!!! I’m so so proud of you @joe_sugg your west end debut in the hit musical @waitressmusical you really are such a talent and your hard work pays off! Can’t wait to be in the front row cheering you on! My dancing acting singing talented boyfriend."

Joe's turn on the West End will be great practice for when he hits the road with Dianne next year. The couple are embarking on The Joe & Dianne Show, which hits the road in March and April 2020 for only 20 performances across the country – and it promises to be an event like no other.

