Fans convinced Katya Jones' gorgeous youthful mum could pass as her sister

Strictly Come Dancing fans have compared Katya Jones to her stunning mother Tatiana, saying the pair could pass as sisters, or even twins! The dancer paid tribute to her gorgeous mum on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo as she celebrated Tatiana's birthday. "Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous woman. You've been my strength, my example, my mentor, my friend, my shoulder to cry on and my kick up the butt from the very start," wrote Katya.

"You never stop to surprise me, you never stop improving yourself, learning new skills, setting the high standard for us all, which I always strive to achieve not to let you down. I hope one day I can be even a little bit of a women you are."

Happy birthday to Katya's mum, Tatiana!

Katya and her lookalike mum were pictured embracing, both sporting wide smiles as they closed their eyes. While many of Katya's followers replied wishing Tatiana a happy birthday, others commented on how similar they look. "Your mum is so so pretty! She looks more like your sister. You could be twins!" one fan wrote. A second posted: "Lovely pic. Your mum looks like your sister. Happy birthday." "See where you get your looks from," another replied, adding a fire emoji.

Katya will no doubt have her mum to lean on following the news that she has split from her husband of six years, Neil Jones. The couple have remained on good terms and will continue dancing together on the upcoming series of Strictly, although Katya will surely be glad she can count on her mum for support.

The star has posted photos of her beautiful mum before

Their split announcement came as a shock to fans, as they posted on Instagram: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends.

"This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together. Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other." The post concluded: "We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx."

