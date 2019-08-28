Simon Cowell has spoken out about his recent weight loss following gastric band rumours It's not what you think

Simon Cowell's recent change in appearance has had tongues wagging over the past few weeks. He's stepped out looking much thinner, leading to some speculation that the X Factor mogul has resorted to drastic weight loss measures. Well, Simon recently opened up to Best magazine, and rest assured there's no truth to the rumours – Simon's new look is all down to a healthier diet!

Simon told Best: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body. It’s not the Atkins diet or anything else. It’s just common sense. It’s not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks.

Simon has lost a significant amount of weight

"Within a few weeks, I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference. The first few weeks were difficult, but then I stopped craving sugar. I have also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric eat a pizza in front of me."

Little Eric is a big pizza fan!

The music industry titan added that he's also switched up his sleeping routine as part of his new, healthier lifestyle. Simon elaborated: "I now go to bed way before midnight and get up at about 8am, and I feel so much better for it. I never eat late at night anymore."

We're glad to hear that Simon is enjoying his new lease of life, but we hope that he still treats himself to a slice of little Eric's pizza every now and again. After all, nothing tastes quite as good as pizza!

