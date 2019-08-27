Declan Donnelly inspired to go vegan by fit and fabulous Simon Cowell Vegan shepherd's pie, vegan sausages… the list goes on!

Could Declan Donnelly be the next star to jump on the vegan bandwagon? The Britain's Got Talent host has revealed he is tempted to try out the plant-based lifestyle, after seeing his friend Simon Cowell's fantastic results. "Simon's looking good," Dec admitted to the Daily Star. "He's gone all vegan… vegan shepherd's pie, vegan sausages, what's that about?" Dec quipped: "Is that the secret? I'll have to look into that!"

Simon, 59, has managed to shed two stones after ditching meat, fish, dairy products and such. The media mogul has been showing off his incredible weight loss on the red carpet, promoting America's Got Talent in California. The X Factor judge started to take care of his health after a scare in 2017, when he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure.

Dec joked he may start following a vegan diet

In a bid to stay healthy, Simon has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten after being advised to do so by a specialist. He was also told to reduce his alcohol consumption, and of late, the dad-of-one has been pictured drinking low-calorie lager during evenings out.

Simon isn't the only surprising celebrity who has turned vegan. The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice reportedly started following a vegan diet after moving back to the UK from New York. According to The Mail on Sunday, Beatrice enlisted the help of caterers The Admirable Crichton to create a three-course fully vegan dinner menu for her 31st birthday party earlier this month. The cake was also dairy-free.

Simon Cowell has been showing off his impressive weight loss

Benedict Cumberbatch is another famous face who is a devout vegan. When the Sherlock Holmes actor was quizzed by YouTube star Sophia Grace if he would ever eat at Nando's, Benedict replied: "Well, only if they've got vegan options." Ellie Goulding also pledged to go fully vegan last year, while Ariana Grande jumped on the trend after watching Blackfish. Well, when Ariana talks, the world listens.

