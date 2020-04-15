Simon Cowell has been on a well-documented weight loss journey over the past few years, and looked slimmer than ever in a new photo posted on Instagram over the weekend. The music mogul has been getting a lot of attention as a result of his physique and has previously addressed the comments surrounding his slim appearance during an interview with his good friend, Extra TV presenter Terri Seymour. Speaking on the red carpet in August, Terri told Simon: "Everybody has been commenting about the new, leaner you, what do you think about all the comments, how are you feeling?" The star replied: "Not enough [comments], I need more." He then added: "I feel a lot better for it, that's the most important thing."

Simon Cowell has addressed his weight loss

The X Factor judge has lost over 20Ibs after transforming his lifestyle following a health scare in 2017, where he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure. The doting dad wants to ensure that he is on top form for the sake of his young son, Eric, five, and opened up about the wake-up call he needed during an appearance on Lorraine. Talking to host Lorraine Kelly, he said: "In a weird way it was a wake-up call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

The X Factor star wants to stay healthy for his son Eric

In a bid to stay healthy, Simon has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread, and gluten from his diet after being advised to do so by a specialist. He who also told to reduce his alcohol consumption, and of late, Simon has been pictured drinking low-calorie lager during evenings out. The TV star also joked that Eric had been inspiring his new diet, as he is now pretty much following what he eats. "Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water and eats all his raw vegetables. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet," he told Extra TV.

