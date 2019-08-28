Peter Andre hailed a 'true gentleman' after rescuing a sick pregnant woman The singer halted his show until paramedics arrived

Peter Andre's fans are singing his praises after he came to the rescue of a pregnant woman in distress during a recent gig. The singer was in the middle of his set at the Sunshine Festival over the weekend, when he noticed that the diabetic festival-goer was in distress. Halting his performance at the Upton Upon Severn event, Peter called out for paramedics to assist the unknown woman before he continued his show.

Fans who witnessed the amazing act of kindness took to Twitter in their droves to hail Peter as a "true gentleman". One said: "Peter Andre stops his shows mid track as someone collapses in the heat at the Sunshine Festival - doesn’t start again until she has medical help.... #suchanicechap @edjames_ pregnant diabetic lady collapses." Another added: "Enough respect to @MrPeterAndre stops a show to make sure a fan was ok who was injured during his performance," and a third commented: "@MrPeterAndre fair play to you at #Sunshinefestival today, noticing the lady taken poorly and stopping the show. True gent." A Sunshine Festival representative told Worcester Observer: "Thank goodness Pete is such a caring professional, as not many other acts would have stopped their show to help."

Peter halted his performance at the Sunshine Festival for a sick pregnant woman

When he's not performing or coming to the aid of fans in distress, Peter is an avid cook. So much so in fact, that he and his family will be joining Lorraine for a brand new cooking series this September, and it's all going to be filmed on the beautiful Croatian island of Brac. Pete's kids Junior and Princess will join him on his latest cookery stint, and he'll be teaching the little'uns a thing or two about Croatian cooking – we can’t wait to see how that plays out!

This is the second cooking segment Pete's filmed for Lorraine. He previously fronted Peter & Emily’s Cyprus Kitchen alongside wife Emily, and it seems Pete's not too phased about his move up north of the continent. In fact, it sounds like he's having an absolute blast...

Peter will be presenting a cooking show with his children

He said earlier this month: "It’s a hard job I’m not going to lie but someone has to do it… The water is crystal clear, it’s just stunning. We are having the time of our lives. We’ve done water sports and all sorts of stuff. It’s fantastic and I’ve been cooking up a storm."

