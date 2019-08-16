Peter Andre buys wife Emily a Range Rover for her 30th birthday – see her incredible reaction We're not jealous at all…

As far as birthday presents go, this gift from Peter Andre to his wife, Emily, for her 30th is up there with one of the best. The Mysterious Girl singer posted on his Instagram on Friday morning, showing off a gleaming white Range Rover, adorned with a large red bow and 30th birthday balloons. The singer captioned the post: "Happy 30th birthday my beautiful wife," complete with a present emoji.

Emily, who shares five-year-old daughter Amelia and three-year-old son Theo with the singer, was obviously taken by complete surprise by the epic gift. The video saw Emily stood on the porch of their family home as Peter, who was filming, presented his wife her gift. Emily was clearly lost for words as she gasped, grinned and covered her mouth in disbelief, as husband Peter said: "Happy birthday!"

Peter spoiled his wife Emily on her 30th birthday

Before Peter shared the video on his page, the singer posted the whole moment he surprised his wife with her birthday present on his Instagram stories. In the first video, Peter can be seen handing over a birthday card to Emily in which he appears to tease his wife by writing "Just kidding… you don't need a passport!" before writing, "Now open the door." The mum-of-two naturally followed suit, only to find her brand new whip on the drive. Amazing!

And Emily couldn't wait to get inside. Peter continued filming on his stories as his wife excitedly ran up to the car, jumped into the front seat to have a closer look, all while asking "Is this actually mine?!" We bet she can't wait to take it for a spin!

Emily couldn't wait to jump inside her new whip

It seems that doting husband Peter, who will be filming a cooking segment on Lorraine this September, is quite the romantic and often surprises his wife with gifts and treats.

In July, the dad-of-four decked out their garden with brand new furniture to enjoy the summer, including a 'cold tub' to cool off. With the Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher, we're sure the family will enjoy plenty of garden fun.

