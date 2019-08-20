Peter Andre has treated son Theo to a very special present Lucky you, Theo!

Peter Andre has been lapping up the sun with kids Junior and Princess as they enjoyed a lavish holiday overseas, but the popstar landed safely back on UK soil this week and couldn't wait to be reunited with his little son Theo, who he shares with wife Emily MacDonagh. But it looks like the two-year-old got a whole lot more than he bargained for when his dad arrived home, because it wasn't just trinkets from the airport shop that Pete brought back with him. In fact, the dad-of-four treated his youngest little-un to a brand new set of wheels!

That's right, Theo is now the proud owner of a miniature Range Rover, but it's rather a lot smaller than the £83k version Peter recently bought Emily for her 30th birthday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Mysterious Girl singer uploaded a picture of tot Theo playing with his new toy car, which was hilariously parked on the drive next to mum Emily's. Peter captioned the photograph: "It's only fair Theo gets one too."

Theo taking his new present for a spin

Pete's followers could barely handle the cuteness, replying to his photo with comments like: "Aww how cute. I’m sure Theo will get lots of enjoyment out of his new wheels" and: "Theo is so cute. If mummy and daddy have a car I want one too. How adorable is Theo!" One Instagrammer pointed out that once daughter Amelia finds out, Pete's probably going to be out of pocket again. The user wrote: "What about Amelia, doesn't she want a car too?" Better watch out, Pete!

Peter and Theo are the best of friends

Five-year-old Amelia is Theo's big sister, and Emily and Pete's first child together. We wonder whether she's seen her brother's new toy yet. No doubt she'll be wondering where hers is once she does!

