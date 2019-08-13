Peter Andre stunned by son Junior's resemblance to Love Island's Tommy after new haircut It is uncanny!

Peter Andre was left in shock after his son Junior's swanky new haircut turned him into a younger version of Love Island's Tommy Fury. The Mysterious Girl hitmaker admitted he was gobsmacked by the 14-year-old's transformation and "didn't realise" how much his teenager resembled the reality TV star.

Writing in his column for new! Magazine, Peter said: "My brother Michael gave Junior a haircut and I didn't realise he'd look like a younger version of Love Island's Tommy Fury! I am not sure if J is a fan of Tommy's, but he'd probably take it as a compliment because Tommy's a boxer and J thinks it's a cool sport." Peter also shared two images of Junior's fresh new 'do on Instagram, captioning it: "When your son looks like @tommytntfury after a haircut @officialjunior_andre. Good cut @mensincbarbering @mrmichaelandre1."

Junior is certainly growing up fast and looks like a proper young man now. He's currently enjoying his summer holiday with his family in Croatia and has been making waves during his time off school, even operating his own watercraft. Taking to Instagram, Peter – who is also dad to Princess, 12, Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo – posted a video of his son looking older than ever. Surrounded by crystal clear waters, the teen looked as cool as his dad, operating his own watercraft with Peter on board.

Peter is convinced Junior looks like Tommy now

Appearing at ease in the sweet clip, Junior confidently declared: "Now we're gonna get some air. Now we're gonna get some waves!" Alongside the post, the doting dad-of-four wrote: "J trying to rev... thinks he's a man now." While Peter may think his firstborn is the spitting image of Tommy, we think the father-son duo have been looking more and more alike in recent years. Just a few days ago, Peter posted a snap of himself and Junior 'twinning' in matching aviator sunglasses.

