Peter Andre's son Junior looks like a proper teenager on family holiday He's operating his own watercraft?!

We can remember the day Peter Andre's oldest son Junior was born like it was yesterday. But as the family soak up the summer sun on their holiday in Croatia, we can barely recognise the fast-growing 14-year-old! While Peter, 46, has been busy shooting for Lorraine in the summer sun, his son Junior has been making waves during his time off school, even operating his own watercraft.

Taking to Instagram, Peter – who is also dad to Princess, 12, Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo – posted a video of his son Junior looking older than ever. Surrounded by crystal clear waters, the teen looked as cool as his dad, operating his own watercraft with Peter on board.

Appearing at ease in the sweet clip, Junior confidently declares: "Now we're gonna get some air. Now we're gonna to get some waves!" Alongside the post, the doting dad-of-four wrote: "J trying to rev... thinks he's a man now." He went on to tag the other men in his family, including Junior himself, and his brothers Michael and Danny Andre.

But the Mysterious Girl singer appears as proud as punch with his mini me, admiring him with a big 'Wow!' in the video, which shows Junior beam at the camera and rev the engine. The father-son duo have been looking more and more similar in recent years and just a few days previously, Peter even posted a snap of himself and his first born 'twinning' in matching aviator sunglasses.

Junior is often compared to his dad with his handsome looks

While Peter's holiday snaps show Junior and daughter Princess having fun in the sun, the chart-topper does not share pictures of his youngest kids' faces, as his wife Emily wants their identity to be protected.

