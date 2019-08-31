Gigi and Bella Hadid's grandmother passes away aged 78 after cancer battle Our condolences to the Hadid family

Gigi and Bella Hadid's grandmother Ans van den Henrik has sadly passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with cancer. The supermodels' mother Yolanda revealed the tragic news in the early hours of Saturday morning, sharing a touching tribute to her late mother as she made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram.

Alongside a series of black and white images of her mother throughout the years, Yolanda wrote: "RIP my guardian angel Mama. Thank you for loving me the way the way that you did and for making me the woman that I am today. On angel wings you were taken away, but in my heart you will always stay..... I cannot imagine this life without you but I pray that I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees and feel your love in the gentle breeze... When I miss you the most, our beautiful memories will hold you close... Our love is eternal and you will always be with me and I will always be with you beyond the bounds of this realm. Rest in Peace my beautiful mama, I will honour you for the rest of my days..... Until we meet again. I LOVE YOU."

Ans van den Henrik passed away aged 78

Bella also took to her Instagram stories and shared some touching snaps with her grandmother, adding the caption: "I wish I could hug you right now." While Gigi has yet to publicly comment on her grandmother's passing, she did 'like' her mother's touching tribute.

Yolanda's ex-husband and father of her children, Mohamed Hadid, was actually the first person to confirm her death. Posting his own tribute, he said: "May God bless your soul dearest Ans @ansvandenhenrik it is a sad day for the Vandenherik and Hadid family, the friends and family that loved you and for the world that has known and created an amazing life."

Bella also paid a touching tribute to her grandmother

He added: "You left a legacy behind you, a piece of you, in your kids and grandkids. Everyone is proud of you, what you have done and accomplished. The Heavens will cheer you when you enter. May God give you an easy entry into his Heavens, and forever to watch over us all. Please say hello to my Mama Khair. We love you…"

