Simone Biles' brother Tevin charged with triple murder The shooting took place at a New Year's Eve party

The older brother of US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been charged with murder. Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio over New Year's Eve. He was taken in by police in Georgia, where he remains in prison. The 24-year-old, who is currently serving in the US Army, was charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.

According to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, an "uninvited group" of people entered a party at an Airbnb rental property. An altercation ensued which led to gunfire. Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene. Devaughn Gibson, 23, was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

my brother tevin | everyone says we look like twins but we don't see it pic.twitter.com/WnljD48rMQ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 11, 2017

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley praised Cleveland police for the arrest, which came after nearly eight months of investigation. He said in a statement: "The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case. It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims."

Tevin is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday 13 September in Cleveland, although it is not known when he will be extradited.

Tevin grew up with his younger sister Simone, 22, in Ohio. They were adopted by their grandparents, who Simone refers to as her parents. The gymnast, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has previously revealed: "My biological mum was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail. My parents saved me. They've set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they've been there to support me since day one. There's nothing I could say to them to thank them enough."

