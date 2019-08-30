Everything we know about Ellie Goulding's wedding The bride and groom will wed on Saturday

Ellie Goulding will wed her art dealer beau Caspar Jopling on Saturday in front of a star-studded guestlist in York. The couple have been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in The Times in August 2018, with a notice that read: "Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

The bride and groom held a rehearsal of their nuptials on Friday but have remained tight-lipped about their big day, which is believed to be festival-themed. But here's everything we know so far about Ellie and Caspar's wedding...

Wedding planners

Ellie and Caspar are using the same events company that organised the wedding receptions of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and even Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Fait Accompli is based in Central London and has been hailed as one of the world's leading event planners. The company was said to be a favourite of Princess Diana's, and she often called on Fait Accompli to help organise gala events at Buckingham Palace.

The wedding venue

Ellie and Caspar will exchange vows at York Minster. The cathedral has revealed on its website that it will be closed to the public and worshippers four hours earlier than usual on Saturday at 12.30pm. The ceremony will start at 3pm, according to the Minster's website listings, which states: "3.00 Marriage of Elena Goulding and Caspar Jopling."

The wedding reception

Following the nuptials, guests will be transported 15 miles from the cathedral to lavish stately home Castle Howard. During the week, around 50 staff members were pictured busy at work erecting marquees, teepees, and a stage. Two huge marquees were seen standing either side of the ground's Atlas Fountain, while a selection of tents and teepees were set up in the estate's Rose Garden. There were further hints that Ellie and Caspar will throw a festival-themed party as portable toilets were spotted being delivered onto the site, suggesting that the reception will mainly take place outside in the grounds.

The venue has already warned members of the public that they won't be able to visit the grounds on Saturday. A notice on the website reads: "The House and Gardens are closed on Saturday 31st August 2019 due to a private event taking place. The Stable Courtyard will remain open. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Following Saturday's celebrations, there will be a lunch held on Sunday.

Wedding gifts

Ellie and Caspar have reportedly asked guests to donate to several charities close to their hearts in lieu of a wedding gift.

Wedding guest attire

Guests are expected to wear formal attire for the Saturday celebrations – such as morning coat for men and long dresses for women. Sunday celebrations are more relaxed, with guests encouraged to adopt an informal dress code.

Guest accommodation

Those lucky enough to bag an invite to the reception at Castle Howard are in for a treat! A number of luxury yurts and bell tents have been erected for guests to stay in.

The guestlist

Such a historic setting is perfect for royalty, with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie believed to be attending alongside their mother Sarah, Duchess of York. Ellie has maintained close relationships with members of the royal family for years and has even reportedly invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to her special day - of course, she performed at the couple's royal wedding back in 2011. The Love Me Like You Do singer was also a guest at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018. Other guests expected to attend include Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, and Rita Ora. Meghan Markle's best friend Markus Anderson will also be in attendance and was spotted travelling to York on Friday.

Wedding makeup

Ellie's long-serving makeup artist Lucy Wearing will be getting her bridal ready on the big day. We're expecting Ellie not to stray too much from her go-to makeup - classic soft smokey eye and a nude lip. Whatever she decides, we bet she'll look gorgeous!

Wedding prep

Ellie was seen leaving Facial Fitness Studio FaceGym with her groom after a pre-wedding facial workout earlier this week. Ellie has been a long-time fan of FaceGym, which uses vigorous knuckling movements and high energy whipping strokes to stimulate blood circulation, collagen production and cell renewal to lift, tone and tighten the face, creating an incredible base for makeup.

The Starry Eyed singer had the 'Party Face' treatment - which combines sculpting with at cocktail of vitamin shots, peptides and acids blasted onto the skin, which gives a true deep clean. It also includes two vitamin shots for added vitality. The results give a contoured look and majorly glowing skin - ideal for any bride-to-be. This treatment costs £130 for 50 minutes, but other facials the brand offers start at £50. Not a bad price to pay for that Goulding Glow…

