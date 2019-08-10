Gigi Hadid left 'traumatised' after luxury Greek villa is ransacked by thieves Gigi was on a family holiday with her sisters

Gigi Hadid has vowed never to return to the Greek Island of Mykonos after her luxury villa was ransacked by thieves. The model and her sister Bella were visiting the luxury destination to celebrate their older sister Alana's birthday, but were said to be left so shaken by the incident that they cut their trip short and chartered a private plane home.

The photographic sisters were out at the time of the robbery but returned to their rented house to find it had been stripped of valuables including jewellery, clothing, purses, and sunglasses, and items were strewn across the floor. Their father, Mohamed Hadid, confirmed the news to TMZ and said the girls were seriously shaken by the incident. "Gigi called me at the airport when she was taking off. She was traumatised," he said. "They were out, they had their bodyguard with them. They got robbed – the house was broken into." The property developer added: "Nobody hurt her, thank God."

Gigi and Bella were traumatised by the robbery

Gigi even revealed the ordeal on her second Instagram account, Gi'sposables. Despite sharing a series of happy snaps from the holiday, showing herself, Bella, Alana, and their friends appearing to have a great time, she warned her followers not to believe everything they see online before breaking the news of the robbery. Captioning a snap of herself in a bikini, she said: "Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don't let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere."

Looks like they were having fun though

She received little sympathy from her followers though, who thought it was unfair of her to blame the whole of Mykonos for the bad behaviour of a few people. But she didn't let negative comments deter her from meeting up with her rumoured new beau, The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron, on her return to New York. The couple were spotted enjoying a date night in the city, although Gigi has admitted that she's not sure what their relationship is, she told People: "We both have things that are going on in our lives right now separately. I'm not really sure where things stand with us right now, and I'm keeping my options open."

