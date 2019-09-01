Eammon Holmes looks unrecognisable in previously unseen photo What a snazzy getup!

Eamonn Holmes shared the best throwback picture to Instagram on Saturday, although this one had a twist. The top half showed the This Morning presenter decades ago, standing outside in a quiet street, leaning against a Fiat car. Young Eamonn looked dapper in grey suit trousers, a shirt and tie, and a matching grey waistcoat, with his dark hair past his ears. The bottom half of the photo showed the ITV star this weekend, facing the same direction in the same street, sporting a more casual look in an open-necked blue shirt and leaning on his current car, which is a Jaguar.

The presenter has been married to Ruth Langsford since 2010

In the comments, he revealed that he was standing outside his mother's house in Belfast, where he is from. He captioned the double photo: "Saturdays haven't changed much over 40 years… well, at least the car has got better!" His fans loved it, commenting: "Amazing that your mam is still living in the same road. So when you say you are going home you really are going home! Super pic," "Ruth’s a lucky lady… handsome fella now and a handsome fella back then," and "A man who has achieved great heights... but has never forgotten the roots that allowed him to reach them."

RELATED: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford delight audiences by turning up to work in matching outfits

Eamonn shared two photos taken four decades apart

Former EastEnders actress Martine Mccutcheon added: "Love this @eamonnholmes and you remind me of a young George Best in the top one... Do you know what year was it taken?" to which Eamonn responded: "1979". He joined Ulster Broadcasting that same year, starting a career in television which has also seen him present GMTV and quiz show SUDO-Q.

READ: Eamonn Holmes delights fans with heartwarming gesture

The 59-year old is now based in Surrey, having relocated to London for work in the 1980s. He lives with his wife, Ruth Langsford, with whom he also shares the This Morning sofa, and their 17-year-old son Jack. He also has three older children from his previous marriage.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.