Eamonn Holmes delights fans with heartwarming gesture Aww, Eamonn!

Eamonn Holmes is adored by his fans – and they had a reason to like him even more on Tuesday! The This Morning presenter shared a heartwarming gesture on Twitter offering his followers a virtual hug. The dad-of-four posted a video of Ben Sands singing Hug, and wrote: "If you need a hug today, here it is." Many people were quick to comment on the message and share their appreciation for it. "Ok that made me cry. #stoptheloancharge. So hard living this life. Thank you for your support." Another wrote: "Hugs are a great thing. The people who don't like them need them the most." A third added: "That gave me a huge of my heart."

Eamonn Holmes offered his fans a virtual hug this week

The kind-hearted star has been speaking out about the topic of loneliness over the past week after This Morning had a segment on it. Eamonn later shared a message on Twitter about it, writing: "Folks today we talked about something many people live with but some are afraid to admit to – loneliness. It cane happen for many reasons and even within relationships. The solution isn't as simple as it may seem but talking about it is a start and trying to avoid it is the aim."

Eamonn and Ruth Langsford are presenting This Morning over the summer

Eamonn has been a rock to his wife Ruth Langsford over the past few months following the tragic death of her sister Julia. Ruth took time off from her television duties to grieve, and Eamonn was instead joined by their co-star Rylan Clarke-Neil on the This Morning sofa. Ruth has since returned to present the summer segment of the show while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are on holiday.

When they are not working, Eamonn and Ruth like nothing more than spending time together with their son Jack at their home in Surrey. Ruth opened up about her ideal day off work while talking to HELLO! earlier in the year. She said: "I am very much a home bird and I don’t get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

