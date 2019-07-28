Eamonn Holmes gives rare interview about life with Ruth Langsford – and it might surprise you The This Morning couple have been married since June 2010

Eamonn Holmes is used to interviewing famous faces on the This Morning sofa, but the TV presenter rarely gives interviews about his own life. But on Friday, the father-of-four delighted fans after sitting down with presenter Kate Thornton to talk about his life. Appearing on podcast White Wine Question Time, Eamonn opened up about life with his wife Ruth Langsford. And while it's obvious to all their fans that the pair love and adore each other, Eamonn admitted that his wife can be "difficult" to live with at times. He explained: "She calls me her poet, I wouldn't hold back on how much I would tell her I love her. She's a very difficult person to live with because she's illogical with a lot of things."

Eamonn Holmes has spoken about his marriage to Ruth Langsford

The star then went on to tell a story about a recent fight they had in the car because Ruth was worried about his driving on the motorway. "She is a complete panic merchant, I can't panic people, although I love and adore her, she's like a racehorse. You don't know if you go up to it whether it will kick you, or bite the sugar lump out of your hand. You have no idea of what it will happen – it's the adventure," he said.

The celebrity couple have been married since June 2010

During the interview, Eamonn also opened up about how he proposed to Ruth at the Cheltenham races. The star had decided to write her a six-page text message but had to wait a while for her to find it on her phone. He said: "I was in this box at Cheltenham, and basically say there are 12 people in this box, well 11 are men, and they are all talking, all guys of a certain age, all in their 50s I would have thought, all very confident and all very well fueled with alcohol, and they are all around my wife – who's not my wife at this point. She's loving it, and I thought 'why isn't she my wife?' I just suddenly thought 'why have I not got that tied up, this suddenly really annoys me.'"

He continued: "The thing about me, is that I would say that I love Ruth far more than she loves me, but she would say, 'how do you know how a person feels?' She's more English, she's not like me, I am from a very emotional, very sentimental family, she's more stiff upper lip, she comes from an army family, but I totally believe that she loves me and adores me, but I would still think that I love her and adore her more. So anyway, I went outside, and started six pages of text to her, telling her how much I love and adore her." Eamonn said that he kept asking her throughout the day whether she had looked at her phone, but it wasn't until they were on their way home in the car that she got it out and found his message. "She finally read it and looks at this phone, and I can see this tear coming down her eye, and she texted me back saying 'yes,'" he said.

