Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford delight audiences by turning up to work in matching outfits

On Tuesday, presenter Eamonn Holmes was twinning with wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning, but it seems Ruth wasn't particularly thrilled about their matching colour schemes. In a hilarious Instagram post, Eamonn uploaded a photograph of the pair sitting on a bright pink sofa, both decked out in purple-hued clothes. He captioned the snap: "Got her again tone-wise. She hates coordinating. In clothes, in life – convince her otherwise. I try to hijack her colours when we are on telly which is exhausting."

Ruth might not like all that coordinating, but This Morning's viewers certainly do! One Instagram user replied: "I love the co-ordination - it’s subtle in this outfit but just connects you and comes across on camera," and another added: "I think that you both look very lovely in complementing colours. Not garish or gaudy but instead, sophisticated. Ruth's dressing is always gorgeous and I like your suits, especially the lighter ones. Looking good and fab show too!" What lovely fans!

The same thing happened on Monday's This Morning, when Eamonn and Ruth both showed up to filming in summery yellow hues. Eamonn took to Instagram once more with a picture of their similar looks, this time captioning the snap: "Look at us two mellow yellows. Sunny Bank Holiday vibes."

Once again viewers were thrilled with their matching outfits. One Instagrammer replied: "Loving the two mellow yellows, beautifully co-ordinated. Thanks for brightening up my day," and another This Morning viewer even went as far as to say: "Who needs sunshine when yourself [and] Ruth brighten up every day!" How's that for a compliment!

Sadly we won't have Eamonn and Ruth on our screens for much longer, as Holly and Phil are soon set to return from their summer holidays which means Eamonn and Ruth will be back to covering just Friday and weekends on This Morning. Hopefully they'll keep us entertained with matching outfits!

