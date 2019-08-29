Watch Ruth Langsford introduce her baby son Jack on Loose Women in throwback video This is so sweet!

The Loose Women have been taking a trip down memory lane recently in honour of the show's 20th anniversary. And this week fans were treated to a very special throwback moment – when Ruth Langsford appeared on the ITV programme with her baby son Jack for the very first time. Jack was born in 2002, and is Ruth's only child with husband Eamonn Holmes. A clip of the meeting was posted on the show's social media pages, and has proven particularly popular with fans.

As we get ready to celebrate 20 years of Loose Women, we're taking a look back at some classic moments. Like, when we met Ruth's son, Jack for the very first time! 💕#LooseWomen20 pic.twitter.com/jz86SFHn1G — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 27, 2019

Jack can be seen looking adorable in the arms of his mother as he is introduced to the Loose Women ladies and the delighted studio audience. Ruth can be heard saying, "He's a big boy. He looks about 12 actually" before revealing that Jack weighed 8.4lb at birth, so "wasn't that big!" The panel quickly conclude that little Jack looks "just like his dad", with Ruth agreeing, "He does, doesn't he! Someone has got to!"

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares rare glimpse inside the family home she shares with Eamonn Holmes

Ruth was also asked whether she felt motherhood had changed her. "Well, I don't think it's changed me as a person, but it's definitely changed my whole kind of perspective and outlook on life, completely," she replied. "I'm so emotional now, I cry at anything and everything." The panel were then keen to know whether Eamonn was "pulling his weight" and changing nappies. "Well, is he Jack?" she replies, looking down at her baby boy. "What do you think?!"

Jack pictured with his parents and Eamonn's daughter Becca in 2018

Jack, now 17, was kept largely out of the spotlight by his parents as a child, but now he is older he is seen more and more. The teenager was in the audience each week to support Ruth during her Strictly Come Dancing stint in 2017, and he may even be following in his parents' footsteps in the future. Talking to HELLO! about their son, Eamonn said: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him." Ruth added: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."