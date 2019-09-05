Stacey Solomon shares emotional post as son starts school after two years of home-schooling The star took to Instagram to mark the milestone

Stacey Solomon faced a major milestone on Thursday. The star's eldest child, 11-year-old Zachary, set off for his very first day at secondary school, having been home-schooled for the past two years. Stacey took to Instagram to mark the momentous occasion, sharing two sweet snapshots of her son looking smart in his brand new uniform and beaming for the camera. She accompanied the pictures with some heartfelt words for her son. "And so it begins… A whole new world," the 29-year-old wrote. "The beginning of adolescence. Will the gut wrench ever ease? Zachary what can I say… (I promised I wouldn’t be too gushy in case your friends see this) So here goes…

"I've had the most amazing two years with you. Home education has been all that I imagined and so much more. It wasn’t always easy but it was always rewarding. I know that you can do anything you put your mind to, and you’ve put your mind to going to secondary school so I know you'll be brilliant. I'm nervous, excited and everything in between, but I know this is what you need and as much as I'd love to spend all of my time with you, I know I have to let you go. Good luck my darling! I love you more than you'll ever know…"

Mum-of-three Stacey surprised fans last year when she revealed that she was educating her two older boys at home with the help of a tutor. But in April, in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, she explained: "Zachary is definitely showing an interest into going to secondary school. So we are looking into those options and we'll just have to wait and see.

"I feel like my boys interact really well socially, they have clubs, they still see their friends from school but especially my eldest, he definitely feels that his friends from school have a different relationship because they see each other every day and he doesn't," she continued, later adding: "Home-schooling is hard. Questioning whether it is the best form of education for them or not. I do think that it has absolutely inspired their want to learn, which has been amazing. But is the social side good enough? Is the educational side good enough? Is this what works for them best? You have to make those decisions on your own rather than relying on a teacher or a governing body. You have to go, I believe that this is working, I like the results that I'm seeing."