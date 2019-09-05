Alexandra Burke breaks silence after boyfriend is diagnosed with cancer Angus MacDonald, 26, confirmed the news in a statement

Alexandra Burke has voiced her support for footballer boyfriend Angus MacDonald, who has been diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 26. Alexandra took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, sharing a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand on their current holiday in Dubai. She wrote on the picture: "Always by his side. Forever. @angusmac15." It came after Hull City defender Angus confirmed the news of his diagnosis on his own Instagram account. Alongside a snapshot of himself in his football kit, he told his followers: "This is not an easy post to write but life isn’t always an easy road to navigate. The news broke today from my club that I have been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Alexandra Burke shared a photo of the couple in Dubai following Angus's diagnosis

"After a year on the sidelines and recently getting back into full training, returning to the pitch felt closer than ever, so this news has come as a complete shock and is hard to take and fully process. However, I am blessed to have fantastic family and friends and some very good people around me to help me get through this, as well as amazing team mates and staff at the club who have been with me all the way through the past year. I'm getting my head around this new challenge that lies ahead."

Angus concluded: "I will be ready to fight this head on, and I'm going to do whatever I can to get back to full heath and back on that pitch. I'm going to take a few days away from social media, and get some alone time with my nearest and dearest."

Angus confirmed the news in a post shared on Instagram

Alexandra, 31, and Angus went public with their romance in July, when they were pictured together at Wimbledon. The X Factor star had recently ended her engagement to fiancé Josh Ginnelly, first sparking speculation they had split when she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram account in June.

Angus' club released a statement regarding his diagnosis, confirming: "Hull are sad to announce that Angus MacDonald has been diagnosed with early stage of bowel cancer. Angus has shown great strength of character in the way he has reacted to this news. The whole Tigers family join together in showing Angus continued love and will support him in his recovery. His physical and mental wellbeing ate our number one priority at this moment in time. The Club kindly requests that supporters and the media respect the privacy of Angus and his family at this time. Please also note that any further updates on his progress with be provided by the Club."

