Stacey Solomon introduces baby Rex to this Strictly Come Dancing star How cute is this?

Stacey Solomon indulged in the cutest lunch date with good friend Ashley Roberts on Tuesday. However, the Loose Women panellist and Strictly Come Dancing star were not alone as Stacey was accompanied by her baby son Rex. Completely in awe of the three-month-old tot, Ashley shared a series of Instagram posts with little Rex. "Lunch with this beautiful mamacita!! Got to meet little Rex too. Such a lil cutie #auntieash #lunchdate," the American singer wrote in the caption.

Elsewhere, proud mum Stacey uploaded a Boomerang video of her son meeting Ashley, with the star writing: "East London bound to meet Aunt Ash." She later added another with the Pussycat Dolls beauty, and said: "Got food and cuddles with synth @iamashleyroberts while mummy had a smoothie." [sic]

GALLERY: The adorable celebrity babies born in 2019

The low-key outing comes shortly after Stacey took to Instagram to post a picture of her youngest son enjoying some downtime at a spa, wearing a white hooded robe complete with cucumbers over his eyes - and his teddy bear was dressed to match! "Spa life! I leave him with my sister for 1 hour and come back to this. Anyone else got a sibling like this? Can't be trusted!" the 29-year-old said in the caption.

MORE: Louise Redknapp reminisces about her summer with 'the loves of her life'

Stacey and partner Joe Swash, 37, welcomed their first child together in May, revealing that their little boy arrived two weeks early. The family have been enjoying the summer off with their older children – Stacey's sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, and Joe's 12-year-old, Harry. They have just returned from a sun-soaked holiday abroad, where Stacey posted some adorable snaps of the siblings bonding. One recent photo showed baby Rex sandwiched between his big brothers Zachary and Leighton, who were both decked out in matching swimming trunks and slick shades. The trio all wore sunnies, with Stacey writing: "Lads. The boys had a lot of fun putting sunglasses on Rexy today."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.