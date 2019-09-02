Stacey Solomon reveals big news about son Zachary after two years of homeschooling He's all grown up!

Stacey Solomon has revealed it's a huge week for her eldest son, Zachary. The 11-year-old will be heading to secondary school after two years of being taught at home. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the Loose Women panellist shared a gorgeous family selfie with all her boys after Zachary and his seven-year-old brother Leighton returned home from their holidays with their respective dads. "The boys are back in town," wrote Stacey. "I've loved having some one on one time with Rex over the last two weeks but I can’t tell you how happy my heart is that all of my boys are back home and on the sofa giving me the best cuddles I could wish for!"

Revealing Zachary's news, the mum-of-three announced: "Summer is nearly over. This one is an emotional one for me because after two years of home-schooling Zachary, [he] is off to secondary school and I just can't believe how quickly it’s come around." She added: "I'm going to make the most of the last few days of the holidays before my baby becomes a big boy! (He will always be my baby) P.S Rex’s face cracks me up!"

Turning her attention to her fans, Stacey then asked: "P.P.S is anyone else's babies off to secondary school? Or recently started? What’s your best advice, hacks, tips?" The TV presenter surprised fans last year when she admitted that she educates her two sons alongside a tutor. But in April, during an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Stacey explained: "Zachary is definitely showing an interest into going to secondary school. So we are looking into those options and we'll just have to wait and see.

"I feel like my boys interact really well socially, they have clubs, they still see their friends from school but especially my eldest, he definitely feels that his friends from school have a different relationship because they see each other every day and he doesn't," she continued, later adding: "Home-schooling is hard. Questioning whether it is the best form of education for them or not. I do think that it has absolutely inspired their want to learn, which has been amazing. But is the social side good enough? Is the educational side good enough? Is this what works for them best? You have to make those decisions on your own rather than relying on a teacher or a governing body. You have to go, I believe that this is working, I like the results that I'm seeing."

