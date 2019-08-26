Stacey Solomon shares adorable grumpy snap of baby Rex - see the pic! How cute is Stacey's baby son?

Stacey Solomon has shared a gorgeous snap of her baby son, Rex, and joked that he looks grumpy because her sister Jemma won't stop taking photos of him! In the beautiful photo, Stacey is holding her son while he looks grumpily into the camera, and she captioned the post: "Stop taking pictures of me auntie Jemma. His face [laugh crying emoji]. Riverside with Rex! Loving this sunny bank holiday weekend." Fans commented on the lovely snap, and also complimented Stacey's Primark bikini.

Stacey smiled in the gorgeous photo

One person wrote: "The most gorgeous photo on the internet right now!! You are an amazing mother Stacey! " Another person added: "Stacey you are such an inspiration to young mothers and I wish there had been someone like you to help me when I was a young mother as I still have no body confidence and I had my first child 20 years ago. You are a true lady and a genuine person what a positive message to give to others I applaud you." Stacey also offered advice to a new mum who was unhappy with her body image, who had commented: "I love how confident you are. Im a first time mummy, my little boy is 20 weeks and I’m so unconfident with my body right now." Stacey replied: "Don't be, don't let the bad thoughts win, you've got this mumma."

Stacey with baby Rex

Stacey regularly shares snaps of her lovely family on Instagram, and often shares the ups and downs of motherhood, while asking other mums for advice. She recently shared a photo of herself posing with baby Rex, and captioned the snap: "Staring at him thinking, 'My goodness you’re adorable!' Simultaneously thinking, 'When do babies go through the night again?' I can’t believe I’m going to ask this but... When did your babies go through the night? And what is the secret (don’t worry I know there isn’t one really but I’m curious to hear what other people tried)?"

