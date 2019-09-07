Eva Longoria has revealed that she was bullied by a co-worker on the set of Desperate Housewives

Eva Longoria has revealed that she was bullied on the set of Desperate Housewives. The 44-year-old actress said that she was being "bullied at work by a co-worker" while filming the hit show and that it was only because of Felicity Huffman that the problems stopped. On Friday it was uncovered that Eva had written a touching letter in support of her Desperate Housewives co-star, who is currently facing trial for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. It was in this letter that the mother-of-one detailed her negative experiences on the Housewives set.

Of her close friend, People reported that Eva said: "I worked with Felicity for nearly a decade of my life on a television show. Seeing her every day of every week for nearly 15 hours a day. When I began the TV show, I was very new to the business and industry as a whole. Felicity was the first one to take me under her wing. I was the only one who was left out of the nominations.

Eva and Felicity are very close

"I wasn’t devastated but the press made it a bigger deal than it was between the four of us actors and that did affect me a bit. Her humour always made things better, but it was her heart and intentions to make sure I was always OK that I remember most. I don’t know why she always felt like she had to protect me. Maybe because I was the youngest on the cast or naive about the industry; whatever it was, I am forever grateful.

Eva and her adorable son Santiago

"I know I would not have survived those years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity. I also know these things may sound like first-class problems or small insignificant moments. But to a young, naive, Mexican girl who felt like I didn’t belong, those gestures meant the world to me. She mattered. And everything she did to help along the way, mattered."

Felicity pleaded guilty on 13 May, and it's been recommended that the actress face one month in prison and a hefty fine.

