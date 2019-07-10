Eva Longoria shocks fans with incredibly youthful appearance in new photo with baby Santi The Desperate Housewives star looks stunning!

Eva Longoria is currently on holiday with her baby son Santi, and she's been showing him all the sites during their stay in Marbella, Spain. Most recently, the Desperate Housewives actress shared an Instagram photo of the pair posing in front of a waterfall, and it got everyone talking! In the snapshot, Eva looked beautiful with a natural makeup look and her hair scraped back into a low ponytail, and fans couldn't believe just how youthful she looked. Many of her followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "You look about 21 in this picture, truly amazing. And your boy is so handsome," while another wrote: "Amazing, you look like a teenager!" A third added: "How do you seem to look younger and younger?"

Eva Longoria looked incredibly youthful during her holiday in Spain

The actress has been in Spain since Tuesday, and it looks like she's been having the most wonderful time. In another picture, Eva was pictured holding Santi's hands as they walked on the sandy beach, with the little boy dressed in a cute Moschino jumpsuit. The star has also met up with a group of her friends over there, who have no doubt been doting over Santi.

Santi – full name Santiago Enrique – is Eva's first child with Mexican businessman husband José "Pepe" Bastón. The little boy turned one in June, and is already very well travelled. In May, Eva took her son to a trip to the beach ahead of her red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival, where he made his debut at the star-studded event. He has met many of Eva's famous friends, including Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper – who is Eva's goddaughter. The duo went to visit Eva in the spring and attended her Easter party.

Baby Santi celebrated his first birthday in June

Eva opened up about motherhood to HELLO! shortly after welcoming Santi. "It's indescribable," she said. "It's funny because everyone tells you: 'It's going to be amazing, wait!' And then it happens and you understand what everyone's talking about. But you can't really understand it until you experience it."

"I've been really lucky," she added. "He was born healthy, and I had a good pregnancy, an amazing husband and a great support system, my family and my friends, so everything was pretty smooth for me. It's been a really great journey." When asked whether she knew she would be a mother one day, she replied: "No, I think children are a product of love and so I finally met the person I wanted to do that with. When Pepe and I met we didn't really talk about children; we just fell in love, so it was never this topic that was discussed. We said: 'If it happens, it happens. If God blesses us, then that's great.' And that's what happened. First, we fell madly in love and then came this product of that love."

