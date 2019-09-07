Catherine Tyldesley reveals that her husband is being teased over the dreaded Strictly curse Hopefully the curse won't strike this year…

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed that her husband is being teased about the dreaded Strictly curse. Speaking to The Sun, the Corrie star admitted: "He’s got a WhatsApp group with his mates, a lot of them rugby players, and there is a lot of banter. They’re all like, 'Oh mate, you’re screwed, she’s gonna run off', But I'm just like 'whatevs,' because it’s not something I’m worried about. We are happily married. Tom has actually just been super supportive and really excited for me."

The 35-year-old actress has been married to husband Tom Pitford since 2016, and the pair share an adorable son called Alfie. Catherine even revealed that the Strictly costume department has made a little bow tie for Alfie, adding: "He is buzzing too and wardrobe has found him a little sequined bow-tie." How sweet!

Catherine has been teasing the show on her Instagram

Catherine won't know who her partner is until Saturday evening, but it sounds like the star will be happy to get paired up with any of the talented Strictly professionals. When asked by a fan who she'd most like to be partnered with, Catherine hilarious replied: "Anyone that will have me," followed by three crying with laughter face emojis.

As for the Strictly curse, it struck early last year, when Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were pictured kissing on a drunken night out, and in the past many other contestants – and a few professional dancers – start off the series in relationships only to have their heads turned by their gorgeous dance partners. But it sounds like Tom has absolutely nothing to worry about, Catherine is clearly besotted with him!

Catherine and her family

We can't wait to see little Alfie in that sparkly bowtie.

