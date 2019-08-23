Strictly's Catherine Tyldesley tells fans about her VERY awkward Deep Heat accident That must have hurt!

Catherine Tyldesley has wasted no time getting stuck into Strictly training, but she found herself in a bit of pickle when she used Deep Heat cream to treat her bruised post-training thighs. Little did Catherine know that the cream doesn't stay in one place, and the Deep Heat soon crept up to the Corrie star's "special places", ouch!

Catherine discussed the mishap on Twitter, saying: "Note to self… do NOT accidentally get Deep Heat in your 'special place'… #fresh." The actress elaborated further in her Instagram Stories, posting a picture of her bruised thighs with the caption: "I put deep heat on my thighs today. Don't do that. It migrates."

Note to self... do NOT accidentally get Deep Heat in your ‘special places’... #fresh — Catherine Tyldesley (@Cath_Tyldesley) August 21, 2019

Catherine offered her Twitter followers some solid advice

Catherine's fans could only imagine how much pain she must have been in. One tweeted: "Ooof, the thought of that…" Another exclaimed: "Oh dear! Not good. Ouch! Made me laugh though."

But unfortunate Deep Heat accidents aside, Catherine has thrown herself into Strictly rehearsals – she's even been waking up at the crack of dawn to practice those moves! On Thursday she tweeted: "I can't believe I'm going to say this… it's 5.20am… and all I can think about is dancing! God I've got the bug! Big time!" We cannot wait to see all that hard work pay off on the dancefloor come September.

Looks like Catherine already has this Strictly thing down to a T!

Catherine is best known for playing the very feisty Eva Price on Coronation Street, and we'd love Catherine to bring some of that fierceness to the Strictly ballroom. Can you imagine how well she'll take to the Tango?

The mother-of-one portrayed Eva between 2011 and 2018 on the soap, but that wasn't the actress's first time on the cobbles. She actually played an unnamed midwife years before that on the show! How times change.

And Corrie isn't the only big name on the star's CV. She's also appeared in Holby City, Red Riding and Emmerdale!

